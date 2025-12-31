“Cheaters and thieves”: Trump spends New Year’s Eve bashing Democratic Party, blue cities

Donald Trump doesn’t seem interested in turning over a new leaf in 2026.

The president spent the last day of the year attacking his enemies in the Democratic Party and leadership in blue cities.

“The Democrats are a bunch of cheaters and thieves that never want to do what’s good for America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They refuse to even consider Voter Identification. Why??? Because they want to cheat, and the Republicans should not put up with this.. any longer!!!”

The claims of cheating came mere hours after Trump praised Tina Peters, a 2020 election denier and former Mesa County clerk who was sentenced to 9 years in prison for allowing unauthorized people to access the local election system.

“God Bless Tina Peters, who is now, for two years out of nine, sitting in a Colorado Maximum Security Prison, at the age of 73, and sick, for the ‘crime’ of trying to stop the massive voter fraud that goes on in her State,” he wrote. “Hard to wish her a Happy New Year, but to the Scumbag Governor, and the disgusting ‘Republican’ (RINO!) DA, who did this to her…I wish them only the worst. May they rot in Hell.”

Trump also shared that he’s removing National Guard troops from Democrat-led cities. The deployments, supposedly to fight crime surges, has been met with extreme resistance in the courts and on the streets. The announcement came a week after the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s defense for sending troops to Chicago.

“We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact,” he wrote. “Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago were GONE if it weren’t for the Federal Government stepping in. We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again – Only a question of time!”