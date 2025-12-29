“My friends will get hurt”: MTG shares why Trump was reluctant to release Epstein Files

Outgoing conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene detailed her political breakup with President Donald Trump in a lengthy profile from the New York Times, explaining how she went from championing the president to being declared a “traitor.”

The Georgia Republican said her disillusionment with Trump grew over time. She cited the president’s increasing authoritarianism and his comments following the shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk as flashpoints in her MAGA breakup.

The rift between Trump’s longtime cheerleader and the man himself widened over the summer, when Greene warned Trump over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files scandal. Greene was one of the most vocal Republican voices demanding the full release of the files.

In the interview, Greene says the greatest source of friction with Trump was indeed from the Epstein files. Greene said Trump revealed why he refused to release the files in a phone conversation.

“My friends will get hurt,” Trump allegedly told her.

“It was Epstein. Epstein was everything,” she said of their rift, calling the scandal “everything wrong with Washington.”

Greene also bristled at Trump’s actions following the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The outgoing Republican said Trump’s speech at a memorial service for Kirk proved that the president “does not have any faith.”

“It just shows where his heart is,” she said.

Greene said Trump’s always-right mentality flew in the face of supposed Christian values, noting that political conservatives have “been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong.”

“As a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that,” she said.