MTG: What Republicans say behind Trump’s back “would shock people”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said the Republican Party’s unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump is not what it appears to be, and what is said behind his back “would shock people.”

In an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, the outgoing conservative firebrand said that Congressional Republicans both fear the president and hope to stay in his good graces but mock him when he isn’t looking.

“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,” Greene told Stahl, who asked Greene if Republicans talk “differently” about Trump “behind the scenes.”

“I’ve watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him — to when he won the primary in 2024,” Greene said. “They all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time.”

Greene’s public pushback against Trump has has intensified since the summer, most notably in her calls to release the Epstein files. In July, she warned Trump that there would be “no going back” if he refused to release the files. Since then, she has been one of leading Republicans breaking from Trump over the Epstein scandal.

In the interview, Greene said Trump warned her that releasing the files would “hurt people.”

“He was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files. I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking. They’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me.”

Trump responded to Greene’s interview in a post on Truth Social, saying that he “jilted” Greene, and calling her “a very dumb person.”

“Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD- She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is NOT America First or MAGA” Trump wrote.