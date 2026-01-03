Trump: US will “run” Venezuela after Maduro capture

The United States launched military strikes in Venezuela early Saturday, targeting sites in and around Caracas, and President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured. The operation, described by the administration as a law-enforcement action, has sparked global alarm and raised questions about sovereignty, international law, and U.S. strategic aims.

Explosions were reported near Caracas’s Fuerte Tiuna military complex and La Carlota airbase. Trump said the operation occurred “in the dead of night” and emphasized that no U.S. servicemembers were killed. Releasing the full indictment on social media, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro and Flores will face federal charges in New York, including alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies.

Trump made several key statements during a nationally televised press conference. He said the United States would temporarily govern Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” is possible. He added that America would be “very strongly involved” in Venezuela’s oil sector moving forward, and asserted the U.S. is not afraid of deploying ground forces if needed. Trump and senior aides emphasized the operation’s precision and that it was executed without any American deaths or loss of equipment.

The Venezuelan government rejected the U.S. account, labeling the operation an “imperialist attack” and demanding proof of life for the president and first lady. Now sworn-in as president of Venezuela, the former vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, called on citizens to mobilize and accused Washington of targeting civilian and military infrastructure. Rodriguez is reportedly “safe” in Russia at the time of the attacks and press conference, though other reports seem to deny those claims.

International responses have been sharply divided. Spain, Mexico, and France urged restraint, emphasizing respect for international law, while Belarus reaffirmed support for Maduro’s government and called for an emergency U.N. Security Council session. Some regional leaders, including Argentina’s Javier Milei, framed the U.S. action as a blow against authoritarianism, reflecting broad disagreement over Maduro’s legitimacy and the U.S.’s approach.

Trump’s remarks also signaled ongoing U.S. involvement in key sectors, including Venezuela’s oil industry, highlighting the strategic and economic dimensions of the intervention. Analysts note that access to Venezuela’s reserves may have influenced the decision, though the administration denies any motive beyond enforcing justice.

With Maduro now in U.S. custody and Caracas in turmoil and limbo, questions remain over how long the United States will remain involved, the legality of the strikes under international law, and the impact on regional stability. Independent verification of some details remains limited amid conflicting accounts, and the global response continues to evolve.