$2.75M for Jesus: Trump auctions live-painted portrait

At his Mar‑a‑Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump rang in the New Year by auctioning off a live‑painted portrait of Jesus Christ that fetched $2.75 million, according to multiple reports. The artwork, created in real time by Christian artist Vanessa Horabuena, was presented onstage during the gala and witnessed by a high-profile audience of guests.

Trump offered attendees to sign painting if they wanted. Proceeds from the auction were designated for charitable causes, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office. Photographs from the event show Trump standing alongside the artist and the winning bidder as the crowd applauded the high-stakes sale.

The auction represents a continuation of Trump’s longstanding blending of politics, spectacle and religious imagery. Past events have featured Bibles, religious-themed campaign materials and other collectibles, signaling the former president’s ability to dominate media attention with objects that straddle faith and branding.

Observers note that such auctions highlight the unique intersection of celebrity, religion and fundraising in modern American politics. The live-painting aspect in particular amplified the performative nature of the event, turning the creation of a single artwork into a spectacle and signaling Trump’s ongoing engagement with loyal supporters through symbolic gestures.

While critics have questioned the commercialization of religious imagery in political contexts, supporters view the auction as a celebration of shared faith and culture. For Trump, the event underscores his enduring media influence and his ability to command attention across multiple platforms, even outside traditional governance settings.