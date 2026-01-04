“All about Epstein”: Carville says Trump invaded Venezuela for a simple reason

James Carville thinks the pundit class are trying too hard to make sense of President Donald Trump‘s stunning strike on Venezuela. The former Democratic Party strategist said the entire operation was a diversion from the ongoing release of the Epstein Files and the rising costs of healthcare.

“Why’s he doing this? What’s his objective? You know what his objective is. It’s Jeffrey Epstein. They keep finding I don’t know how many more millions of documents,” Carville said in a video for Politicon on Saturday.

Carville slathered disrespect on television hosts and lawmakers who were racking their brains over Trump’s motivation.

“If you think this is anything remotely legit, or this is in furtherance of some foreign policy aim, or some aim of American interests, come on, please! Please, people! It’s all about Epstein! Wake up! Get the scales off your eyes!” he said. “Think beyond just the front of your nose!”

Carville said that Trump carried out the attack on Venezuela as a last-ditch effort to avoid a complete revolt over continued revelations from the Epstein Files.

“In his reptilian survival way, he says ‘I’m going to do this and draw attention away from Epstein,'” he said.

Trump has followed the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with threats toward other Latin American leaders. He singled out Mexico, Cuba and Colombia in statements following the weekend attack, saying that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hasn’t done enough to combat drug cartels and accusing Colombian President Gustavo Petro of “making cocaine.”

In an interview with “Fox & Friends,” he said Petro needs to “watch his ass.”

Petro has condemned the strikes on Colombia’s neighbor and taken shots at American leaders whose names appear in the Epstein Files. Late last year, Petro said that the United States was run by a “clan of pedophiles” trying to “destroy democracy in Colombia.”

“To keep the list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen,” he said. “As if the people of Colombia would applaud an invasion of their brother.”