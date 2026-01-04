BTS confirms long-awaited return

After almost four years away from the spotlight, BTS has officially announced plans to reunite as every member has now completed their mandatory military service, marking the end of a pause in full group activities that began in 2022.

While the group said last year it was to release a new album March 20, 2026, news of a reunion was just speculation until this week. The announcement was originally sent out as a hand-written looking note to their fans for the new year and later confirmed by their label BigHit Music, signaling that all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are preparing to return as a group after fulfilling South Korea’s required enlistment obligations. The group had maintained that the pause was temporary and tied solely to national duty.

The comeback marks a significant moment for both K-pop and the global music industry. BTS remained among the most streamed artists worldwide during their absence from group promotions, an unusual feat for a band on hiatus. Industry analysts have pointed to the group’s continued commercial and cultural presence as evidence of its singular influence.

South Korea’s military service requirement has long shaped the careers of its male entertainers, and BTS’s enlistment sparked widespread discussion about whether the group might receive an exemption. Ultimately, the members chose to serve, a decision widely praised domestically and seen as reinforcing their public credibility at home.

The group’s return comes at a moment when K-pop continues to expand its global reach, but few acts command the same level of international attention. BTS has consistently blended pop stardom with broader themes of identity, mental health and social pressure, helping redefine what a global music act can represent.

For fans, the announcement represents more than a new release cycle. It signals the return of a collective era that was intentionally paused, but not ended, and the resumption of a shared cultural moment years in the making.

Specific details about release dates and performances have not yet been announced, but anticipation is already building as BTS prepares to reunite on its own terms, after completing a chapter shaped by national obligation rather than artistic retreat. It also serves as a reminder of what makes K-pop truly unique in the music scene — the music and its artists are still deeply rooted in Korea and its culture regardless of their international fame and appeal.