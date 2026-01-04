Trump aide Katie Miller: Greenland part of the US “SOON”

A social media post by Katie Miller, a senior aide in the Trump administration and the wife of longtime Trump adviser and current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, sparked international reaction after she shared an image of Greenland covered in a U.S. flag with the caption: “SOON.”

The tweet, posted just a day after U.S. strikes in Venezuela and the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro, quickly went viral and drew a wide range of responses — from mockery to irritation to outright alarm — particularly in Denmark, which governs Greenland as an autonomous territory.

Danish officials and commentators pushed back against the imagery, reiterating that Greenland is not for sale and framing the post as an unhelpful revival of rhetoric that many hoped had faded after President Donald Trump and his allies have been floating the idea of purchasing the island since his first term. European media outlets described officials as weary of what they characterized as unserious or provocative messaging from U.S. political figures.

In Greenland itself, reactions ranged from humor to frustration. Some social media users responded with jokes and memes, while others emphasized Greenlandic self-determination and rejected the implication of foreign control. The post also reignited broader conversations about American expansionism and power projection, particularly given its timing amid heightened global tensions.

Online, some Trump supporters framed the image as tongue-in-cheek or symbolic of American strength. Critics, however, argued that the post trivialized diplomatic relationships and contributed to confusion about U.S. intentions abroad — especially as the administration grapples with fallout from military action in Latin America.

Neither Miller nor the White House offered clarification about the tweet’s meaning. As of publication, it remained online, leaving foreign governments and observers to interpret its intent amid an already volatile geopolitical moment.