“We decide our own future”: New Trump envoy draws ire for plans to annex Greenland

President Donald Trump appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to be his special envoy to Greenland on Sunday, drawing sharp criticism from America’s Nordic allies. Landry said he would work “to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”

The move is the latest overture from Trump in acquiring the mineral-rich island, which has continuously rejected efforts by Trump to buy it out. In a post to Truth Social, Trump praised Landry, who supports his desire to annex Greenland.

“Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World,” Trump wrote.

Landry’s appointment brought instant pushback from leaders in Greenland. In a statement, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen addressed his nation, saying “there is no cause for concern.”

“We decide our own future. Greenland is our country. We have our own democracy, our own decisions, and a strong community that stands firm,” Nielsen wrote. “Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people, and territorial integrity must be respected.”

A joint statement with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Nielsen called on the Trump administration to have “respect for our common territorial integrity.”

“We have said it very clearly before … National borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law … You cannot annex other countries,” the statement read.

Danish foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen called Landry’s statement “completely unacceptable.”

“As long as we have a kingdom in Denmark that consists of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, we cannot accept that there are those who undermine our sovereignty,” Rasmussen told Denmark’s TV2.

The move drew the ire of Norway and Sweden, who both vowed to stand with Denmark. Swedish foreign minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard told The Guardian that Sweden “will always stand guard over international law.” Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s foreign minister, said her country “stands 100% behind Denmark.”

Greenlandic lawmaker Pipaluk Lynge said in a statement the autonomous territory is “not for sale, and we never will be,” adding “It is mistaken to believe that the American dream still exists.”