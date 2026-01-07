“Criminals on notice”: Trump administration defends seizure of Russian oil tanker

Trump administration officials are defending the seizure of a Russian oil tanker in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, citing concerns ranging from national security to access to oil in Venezuela.

The U.S. Coast Guard boarded the Marinera in the early hours of Wednesday morning, following a two-week pursuit from the Caribbean, where the Russian-flagged vessel reportedly tried to run the US blockade of Venezuela. The vessel was previously known as M/V Bella 1.

The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of

the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. pic.twitter.com/bm5KcCK30X — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026

The U.S. European Command said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of War for “violations of U.S. sanctions.”

Officials in the Trump administration were quick to praise the move. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation was in keeping with the blockade “against all dark fleet vessels.”

“Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted,” Hegseth wrote on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem heaped praise on President Donald Trump for what she called “his bold and visionary leadership” in directing the operation.

“The world’s criminals are on notice. You can run, but you can’t hide,” Noem said.

Outside of the Trump administration, the operation was met with fierce criticism from observers. The Russian Ministry of Transport said the raid violated the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“No state has the right to use force against ships that are duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states,” it said in a statement on Telegram. One Russian lawmaker called the raid an act of “piracy.”

U.N. security experts said the operation, along with the strikes and blockade of Venezuela, “are contrary to international and humanitarian law.”

“We urge United Nations Member States to condemn the aggression by the United States and act decisively to halt all actions contrary to international law,” the experts said in a statement.