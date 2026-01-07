“Get the f**k out of Minneapolis”: Frey demands ICE leave city after fatal shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded that ICE agents immediately leave the city following a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

The shooting in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis saw one woman killed when she attempted to drive away from ICE agents during a traffic stop. A widely shared video shows the woman peeling her car away from agents, one of whom opened fire on her.

Following the shooting, Frey said that the ICE presence in the city was “doing the exact opposite” of their stated mission to enforce safety.

“Somebody is dead. That’s on you,” he said at a press conference.

He called on the federal agency to pick up stakes before more people get hurt.

“Get the f**k out of Minneapolis,” Frey said. “We do not want you here.”

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., echoed Frey’s sentiments, calling the situation “volatile.”

“A US citizen has apparently been shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis,” Smith wrote on X. “ICE should leave now for everyone’s safety.”

Smith’s comments drew immediate ire from Trump’s inner circle. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller accused her and other Democrats of giving “aid and comfort to domestic terrorists” in a post on X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the deceased woman had committed an “act of domestic terrorism” by attempting to run over ICE agents.

“An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him,” Noem said while speaking in Texas.

In his press conference, Frey called the Trump administration’s claims of self defense “bulls**t.”

“They are already trying to spin this as an act of self-defense,” Frey said. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody getting killed.”