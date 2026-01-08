“Minnesota must be part of this”: FBI bars state investigators from ICE shooting case

Investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are reporting that the FBI will not work jointly with them to investigate the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

In a statement published on Thursday, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said the BCA “responded promptly to the scene and began coordinating investigative work in good faith.”

He was soon informed of a sudden change of plans. The FBI refused them access to case materials needed to conduct a joint investigation. As a result, Evans said that the BCA was forced out of the investigation entirely.

“The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence, or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” Evans said.

Evans added that the BCA “has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation.”

Homeland Security Kristi Noem defended the FBI’s takeover of the case at a press conference on Thursday, calling Minnesota “corrupt” and “a train wreck.” She pointed to the recent fraud scandal that led the federal government to freeze funding meant for the state.

Reporter: The state investigation agency said they were cut out of the investigation. Can you explain that reversal? Noem: They have not been cut out. They don’t have any jurisdiction in this investigation. pic.twitter.com/aI5s0XWMMh — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

“They have not been cut out,” Noem said of the BCA. “They just don’t have any jurisdiction in this investigation.”

The city of Minneapolis called the decision to remove the BCA “deeply disappointing.”

“We are concerned that the investigation is proceeding without state partners,” the city’s social media account posted on Thursday, calling for a “clear and transparent” investigation.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for the investigation to be conducted by state investigators.

“Let us, the professionals, handle this investigation on Minnesota soil,” Walz said at a Thursday press conference. “I’d like to ask you to care, but that might be a step too far for some people.”