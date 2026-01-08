Trump looks to collect $6 million in legal fees from dismissed Georgia election case

President Donald Trump is seeking to cover his legal fees in Georgia, totaling $6.26 million, following the dismissal of his election interference case in November.

The president hopes to use a new law in Georgia that allows criminal defendants to be effectively reimbursed for legal fees when the prosecutor in their case is removed for “improper conduct.”

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis was sidelined from her case against Trump in 2024 following allegations of ethical misconduct. It later developed that Willis and her lead prosecutor were romantically involved. The case was dismissed just over a year later, when Willis’ replacement declined to pursue it against Trump.

Trump’s attorney Steve Sadow called the motion to collect “reasonable” in a statement on Wednesday.



“In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis,” Sadow said.

Trump spent millions on lawyers and law firms, and legal fees included thousands on bail and document management services, according to the motion. If Trump’s co-defendants also seek to collect on their legal expenses, the total could run close to $10 million in taxpayer dollars.

Sadow blamed Willis for the hit to Georgia taxpayers. “It’s unfortunate that her budget will be so affected. But she’s the one who brought the case, and she’s the one who has to live with the outcome,” Sadow said in December.