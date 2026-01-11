Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers apologize for saying listeners shouldn’t donate to Crockett campaign

In a series of social media posts over the weekend, comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers apologized for their comments on the Senate campaign of Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The hosts of the “Las Culturistas” podcast discouraged their listeners from donating to the Texas Democrat’s campaign in their most recent episode, which touched on Democratic politics and the 2028 presidential election. Crockett announced a bid to be the Democratic nominee in December.

“Any time a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I’m already done,” Rogers said. “And don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it.”

Later in the episode, Rogers gave his reasoning.

“She’s not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys. If Beto O’Rourke couldn’t do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to to do it,” he said. “It’s nothing against her… [She is] very well defined already.”

“I’m interested in this Talarico guy from Texas. I haven’t seen him before. It would be hard for them to define him as anything other than what he is which is a rising Democratic politician from some place like Texas.” pic.twitter.com/FPPR4P2Tm7 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 8, 2026

Rogers words and Yang’s agreement with them sparked outrage on social media, leading both hosts to walk back their statements in posts to Instagram.

“I’m a very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful! I really do promise,” Rogers wrote. “I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise.”

Yang added in a repost that he “should not have cursorily weighed in on this” and vowed to use his platform “responsibly.”

The outrage comes despite the fact that national Republicans see Crockett as an ideal opponent, an already well-known Democrat who they can effectively message against because of that name recognition. The National Republican Senatorial Committee reportedly ran an astroturf campaign to goad Crockett into the race, seeing her as the most likely to lose a statewide race in Texas among likely Democratic candidates. The NRSC amplified polls that showed Crockett as a frontrunner and “seeded them in progressive digital spaces,” per a report from NOTUS.

Crockett cited the rosy polls in her campaign announcement.

“The more I saw the poll results, I couldn’t ignore the trends that were clear,” Crockett said during her speech.