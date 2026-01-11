“Find a new place to live”: Graham threatens Cuban leadership

Little more than a week after a U.S. invasion of Venezuela, top Republicans are threatening further action in the Caribbean.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told the government of Cuba to start house-hunting in a post to social media.

“My advice to the commies running Cuba and oppressing its people: Call Maduro and ask him what to do…If you can get through, that is,” he wrote. “If I were you, I’d be looking for a new place to live.”

Graham’s tough talk was in response to an early morning Truth Social post from President Donald Trump. With a touch of MAGA gangsterismo, Trump warned the nation that oil imports from Venezuela would soon be off the table if Cuba didn’t make a deal with the United States.

“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela…BUT NOT ANYMORE!” Trump wrote. “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Advertisement:

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The Trump administration has liberally threatened nearby nations with invasion in the wake of their coup in Venezuela. Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Greenland have all been floated as targets for future military campaigns in the hemisphere. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a lifelong critic of the Cuban regime, was pressed on the idea of an invasion of the island 90 miles off the coast of Florida during a visit to “Meet the Press” last week. He refused to rule it out.

“The Cuban government is a huge problem,” he said. “I think they’re in a lot of trouble, yes. I’m not going to talk to you about what our future steps are going to be or what our policies are going to be. I don’t think it’s any mystery that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime.”