“Shoot first, ask questions later”: Danish military vows to “fight” any US invasion of Greenland

Denmark‘s Ministry of Defense has announced that it will respond with military force if the US carries out an invasion of Greenland, vowing to “shoot first and ask questions later.”

Speaking with Danish newspaper Berlingske, the ministry said it would follow rules of engagement set by a 1952 decree. That Cold War-era rule required armed forces to “immediately” respond to any potential invasion without waiting for orders.

“The attacked forces must immediately take up the fight without waiting for or seeking orders, even if the commanders in question are not aware of the declaration of war or state of war,” the rule states in part. The defense ministry told Berlingske that the rule “remains in place.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The clarification from Denmark comes amid rising tensions over the Trump administration’s desire to annex Greenland. Denmark’s European allies have been quick to back the country, finding support for their territorial sovereignty from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and others.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that his upcoming meetings with Danish officials are purely diplomatic and assured France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot that the US would not carry out Venezuela-style actions in Greenland.

Yet other members of the Trump administration have not ruled out military action. Vice President JD Vance warned that President Donald Trump is “willing to go as far as he has to” in order to secure Greenland. Likewise, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal” in a statement on Tuesday.