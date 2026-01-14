“Help on the way”: U.S. military withdraws some forces from Qatar ahead of possible strikes on Iran

The Pentagon has begun withdrawing certain U.S. troops and military assets from a key base in Qatar as President Donald Trump weighs a new round of airstrikes against Iran.

Qatar‘s International Media Office said on Wednesday the limited withdrawal from the al-Udeid Air Base was “in response to the current regional tensions.”

“The State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority,” a statement read.

The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran urged Americans in the country on Tuesday to “leave Iran now,” or otherwise “have a plan for departing that does not rely on U.S. government help”. A separate message from the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia advised military personnel to “exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region.”

The limited withdrawal of U.S. forces echoes a similar move by the Trump administration prior to strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June. Iran responded by launching a retaliatory strike on the al-Udeid base.

Trump has been vocal in his desire to intervene in the popular protests wracking Iran, advising protesters to “take over your institutions.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Help is on its way.”

Two European officials speaking with Reuters said U.S. military intervention in the country appeared likely, with one saying a strike could occur in the next 24 hours. An Israeli official told Reuters it appeared Trump had “taken a decision to intervene.”