“Huge internal concern”: CBS report on ICE officer’s injuries caused “big dissension” among staff

A controversial CBS News report related to internal injuries suffered by an ICE officer was met with concern by some CBS employees, The Guardian reported.

Citing two anonymous “U.S. officials,” CBS initially reported on X that Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week, suffered “internal bleeding to the torso” following the shooting. In a separate article, CBS repeated the claim from “two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.” The sources did not provide further details, and the extent of the injuries was reported to be “uncertain.”

The report caused “huge internal concern” among some CBS staffers, while others viewed the editorial discussion as standard procedure. One anonymous employee reported “dissension about the ‘internal bleeding’ report here last night.”

“It was viewed as a thinly veiled, anonymous leak by [the Trump administration] to someone who’d carry it online,” the employee told The Guardian.

A second unnamed staffer echoed the sentiment. “Felt to many here like we were carrying water for the admin’s justifying of the shooting to keep our access to our sources,” they said.

Prior to publication, a medical producer at CBS suggested in an email that “it would be helpful to ask what type of treatment he received,” and the extent of the medical interventions.

CBS senior vice president David Reiter expressed concern of what was meant by “internal bleeding.”

“I’m no doctor, but internal bleeding is a very broad term and can range in severity,” Reiter wrote in an email. “A bruise is internal bleeding. But it can also be something serious. We do know that the ICE agent walked away from the incident — we have that on camera.”

In a statement, CBS defended its decision, stating it “went through its rigorous editorial process and decided [the story] was reportable.”

At the time of writing, no further details have emerged, nor has the Department of Homeland Security commented on the report.