“I hate how it ended”: Allen cries following Bills’ overtime loss

The Bills quarterback was overwhelmed while talking to reporters after the loss to the Denver Broncos

By Alex Galbraith
Nights and Weekends Editor

Published

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Denver Broncos with a score of 30 to 33 in overtime of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Denver Broncos with a score of 30 to 33 in overtime of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was overcome with emotion while speaking to reporters after a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Allen has been a perennial MVP candidate throughout his career, but he’s never made it to the Super Bowl. He has the most playoff starts in without a trip to the championship game (15) of any quarterback in NFL history.

Following an off season for the typically dominant Kansas City Chiefs, Allen’s path to the big game looked clearer than ever. Allen threw three touchdowns against the Broncos, but couldn’t hold on to the ball. Two costly fumbles and two interceptions led to a nail-biter of a playoff game. Allen’s final interception, in overtime, led to the Bronco’s game-winning field goal.

At the podium after the game, a visibly shaken Allen cried while answering questions.

“It’s been a long season, I hate how it ended. And it’s going stick with me for a long time,” he said.

The victorious Broncos soon had their own reason to cry. While they’ll head to the conference championship game next weekend, they’ll do so without quarterback Bo Nix. Nix broke his ankle on the final drive of the game and will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

“We celebrate the season for him,” Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters. “And listen, the city’s ready and we’ll be ready for the next challenge.”

By Alex Galbraith

