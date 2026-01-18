“I hate how it ended”: Allen cries following Bills’ overtime loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was overcome with emotion while speaking to reporters after a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Allen has been a perennial MVP candidate throughout his career, but he’s never made it to the Super Bowl. He has the most playoff starts in without a trip to the championship game (15) of any quarterback in NFL history.

Following an off season for the typically dominant Kansas City Chiefs, Allen’s path to the big game looked clearer than ever. Allen threw three touchdowns against the Broncos, but couldn’t hold on to the ball. Two costly fumbles and two interceptions led to a nail-biter of a playoff game. Allen’s final interception, in overtime, led to the Bronco’s game-winning field goal.

At the podium after the game, a visibly shaken Allen cried while answering questions.

“It’s been a long season, I hate how it ended. And it’s going stick with me for a long time,” he said.

#Bills QB Josh Allen shows up to his postgame press conference with tears in his eyes: "I let my teammates down tonight. … It's been a long season. Hate how it ended. t is gonna stick with me for a long time. Can't win with 5 turnovers." (🎥 @WKBW) pic.twitter.com/LQZKyx8R1g — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2026

The victorious Broncos soon had their own reason to cry. While they’ll head to the conference championship game next weekend, they’ll do so without quarterback Bo Nix. Nix broke his ankle on the final drive of the game and will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

“We celebrate the season for him,” Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters. “And listen, the city’s ready and we’ll be ready for the next challenge.”