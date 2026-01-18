Sunday shows expose cracks in Trump’s Greenland strategy

As President Donald Trump continues to float U.S. acquisition of Greenland — pairing territorial rhetoric with threats of sweeping tariffs against European allies — senior officials and lawmakers across Sunday’s political shows openly acknowledged that the strategy risks destabilizing NATO and reshaping American foreign policy in real time.

On ABC’s This Week, Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that any U.S. move to forcibly take Greenland could trigger a conflict with NATO allies. McCaul said the rhetoric alone has unsettled partners and emphasized that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, is already covered under NATO’s mutual defense framework.

The concerns extended beyond Congress. On NBC’s Meet the Press, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Trump’s threat to impose escalating tariffs on European nations opposing the Greenland push, framing economic pressure as a tool to prevent broader conflict. Bessent argued that U.S. national security requires “enhanced control” of the Arctic region and declined to rule out military options, while insisting that tariffs could be used to force negotiations and avoid war.

However, he seemed to be the lone voice on this side of the issue on the Sunday morning shows. His logic drew pushback from both parties.

Appearing together on Meet the Press, Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, and Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, warned that the administration’s approach risks abusing emergency powers and bypassing Congress. Kaine emphasized that the Constitution grants lawmakers authority over war decisions, while Paul criticized the notion that speculative security threats justify unilateral action, including trade penalties and military escalation.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and MSNOW earlier this week, Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona echoed concerns that the administration’s rhetoric is eroding trust among U.S. allies at a moment of heightened global instability.

The renewed scrutiny follows Trump’s own statements on Truth Social, where he asserted that Greenland is essential to U.S. and global security and accused European nations of endangering world peace by opposing American acquisition of the territory. Trump has tied those claims directly to proposed tariffs set to take effect later this year if negotiations fail.

Taken together, Sunday’s interviews revealed a rare public airing of disagreement over the administration’s direction — with officials openly debating whether Trump’s Greenland gambit represents hard-nosed diplomacy or a destabilizing break from decades of alliance-based foreign policy.