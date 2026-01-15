GOP senators vow “substantial opposition” against Trump using military force in Greenland

Senate Republicans have vowed to push back against any attempt made by President Donald Trump to seize Greenland by military force, as diplomatic talks stall between the U.S. and Denmark.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is part of a congressional delegation that will travel to speak with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday to assure her that Trump can expect “substantial opposition” from Republicans if he tries to use force in Greenland.

“I’m going to remind them that we have coequal branches of government and I believe that there [is a] sufficient number of members, whether they speak up or not, that are concerned with this,” Tillis told The Hill.

“Right now, people are trying to be deferential, but this is just an example of, whoever keeps on telling the president that this idea is achievable should not be in Washington, D.C.,” Tillis said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined Tillis in his hard stance on Trump’s would-be war. McConnell, the chair of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, said using military force would “incinerate” ties with NATO allies that “make America’s extensive reach in the Arctic possible.”

“I’ve yet to hear a single thing from this administration that we need from Greenland that this sovereign people is not already willing to grant us,” McConnell said when speaking on the Senate floor.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., was blunt in his refusal of military force. “Greenland, the Danes are allies,” he said, The Hill reported. “We cannot do military action in Greenland. Should not, cannot.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said a resolution could be reached by “diplomatic negotiations, not through threats and intimidation,” while Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., urged a “partnership” with Denmark.

Greenland’s foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt became tearful after she met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Wednesday. “I am overwhelmed. The last days have been tough,” she told The Independent.

Trump has been unequivocal in his desire to control Greenland, openly threatening military action. “I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” Trump said last week.