Previously pulled “60 Minutes” segment on CECOT airs Sunday

CBS’ “60 Minutes” offered viewers an inside look at U.S. deportation operations Sunday night, placing renewed attention on immigration enforcement as it once again becomes a central political flashpoint. This segment was previously pulled from air prior to Christmas, leading to much speculation. The move was seen as the latest by the network to feature more “Trump-friendly” coverage after its recent buyout and appointing a conservative editor-in-chief.

The segment followed federal authorities as they carried out deportations, documenting detention conditions, the pace of removals and the impact on migrants and their families. Correspondents interviewed individuals facing removal as well as officials tasked with enforcing immigration law, providing a rare, on-the-ground view of a process that often unfolds far from public view.

The broadcast arrives as the Trump administration continues to emphasize stricter immigration enforcement, framing deportations as a matter of national security and border control. At the same time, immigration advocates and civil rights groups argue that the scale and speed of removals raise humanitarian and due process concerns — particularly for families with longstanding ties to the United States.

In addition to individual stories featuring former detainees who discussion their horrific mistaken detention experience, “60 Minutes” examined how enforcement policies translate into day-to-day reality, including time spent in detention facilities and the logistical challenges of coordinating removals across borders. The segment also highlighted cases involving migrants with pending asylum claims and others with limited access to legal representation, underscoring longstanding criticisms of the system.

Despite it being deemed that the report weeks ago “wasn’t ready” for air, the report had previously aired in non-U.S. markets and was leaked online for “out-of-market viewers” weeks ago. But it has remained part of the renewed debate online and among policymakers, with supporters praising the focus on border enforcement and critics pointing to what they describe as a lack of safeguards for vulnerable populations. Immigration remains one of the most polarizing issues in American politics, and the 60 Minutes segment adds visual and narrative weight to a debate often dominated by rhetoric.

As Congress and the administration continue to clash over border policy, the broadcast offered a reminder of how abstract policy decisions shape real lives — and how immigration enforcement remains a defining issue heading into the next phase of the political cycle.