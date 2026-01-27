Nigella Lawson has officially been announced as the newest judge on “Great British Bake Off.”

After days of speculation, the popular British baking show posted an announcement to their social channels confirming that Lawson will replace Prue Leith, who she would be leaving the show after nine years last week.

Lawson started her career as a book and restaurant critic at The Sunday Times in the 80s, before publishing her first cookbook, “How To Eat” in 1998, followed by her second best-seller “How to Be a Domestic Goddess.” She then started her first solo series, “Nigella Bites” in 1999 and has been a fixture on food television ever since.

With her status as a gay icon and reputation for zingy innuendo, Lawson is certain to bring some spice and new life into a tent that some fans argue was starting to look a little deflated.

Hundreds of commenters have already flooded the “r/CasualUK” Reddit thread, speculating on what Lawson might say on the show and how she’ll interact with her co-judge, Paul Hollywood, and hosts Noel Fielding and Allison Hammond.

“The number of double entrendes[sic] is going to skyrocket,” writes one user.

“Noel on Bake off: ‘Sausage Rolls. An absolute staple for any party. An essential like pass the parcel, musical chairs, or putting your keys into a bowl at the start of the evening.’ I think he and Nigella will get on quite well,” adds another.

On Lawson’s part, she said she was “uncharacteristically lost for words” and “Can’t wait to enter the Tent of Dreams,” in a statement released by the show.

“The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a National Treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it,” she continued.

Former judge Prue Leith added her congratulations saying, “I was so hoping it would be Nigella! Brilliant choice.”

Many former contestants from the competition show such as Rahul Mandal, Ruby Bhogal, Tasha Stones, Iain Ross and more are in the comments asking if they can compete again.

“I will miss Prue so very much, but I think the turbocharged innuendo that’s now going to be coming from the tent is going to be rather fabulous! Adore [Nigella Lawson] and so incredibly exciting to see her no doubt flourishing in the tent! Feeling a tiny bit envious of the 2026 Bakers!!,” wrote season 15 contestant Mike Wilkins.

