“US doesn’t gun down citizens”: Biden says ICE’s actions in Minnesota “betray our most basic values”

Former President Joe Biden denounced the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota, saying that agents terrorizing Minneapolis residents “betrays our most basic values as Americans.”

“We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a nation that tramples the 4th Amendment and tolerates our neighbors being terrorized,” Biden wrote in a statement shared to X.

Related Why GOP voters still love ICE

Biden stopped short of naming President Donald Trump directly, but noted that no chief executive has the power to end the American experiment on their own.

“Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens. No single person can destroy what America stands for and believes in, not even a President, if we — all of America — stand up and speak out,” he wrote.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Biden praised the people of Minnesota for their courage and neighborliness, saying that their actions “reminded us all what it is to be American.” He closed the statement with a call for a “full, fair and transparent” investigation into the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Advertisement:

“We know who we are. It’s time to show the world. More importantly, it’s time to show ourselves,” he wrote. “Now, justice requires full, fair, and transparent investigations into the deaths of the two Americans who lost their lives in the city they called home. Jill and I are sending strength to the families and communities who love Alex Pretti and Renee Good as we all mourn their senseless deaths.”