A MN nurse is dead as the government’s story falls apart

Another Minnesota resident has been killed by a federal immigration agent, and once again, video evidence is directly contradicting the government’s version of events.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, died after being shot Friday during a federal immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials initially claimed that a U.S. Border Patrol agent fired in self-defense after Pretti approached officers with a handgun and refused commands.

But as has now become disturbingly familiar, that account is falling apart under scrutiny.

Multiple bystander videos reviewed by journalists show Pretti holding what appears to be a cellphone — not a gun — in the moments before he was tackled and shot. Witnesses have said he did not lunge at officers or pose an immediate threat. Minnesota officials have publicly questioned the federal narrative, and state investigators say federal agents initially denied them access to the scene, even after a search warrant was issued.

Pretti’s parents and colleagues have described him as a kind, dedicated nurse who spent his career caring for veterans and critically ill patients. He legally owned a firearm under Minnesota law and had no criminal record — facts that federal officials have emphasized selectively, framing his death as inevitable rather than avoidable.

That framing is increasingly drawing backlash.

Pretti’s killing marks the third shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis in recent weeks, following earlier incidents in which official statements were later challenged by video and eyewitness testimony. In the case of Renee Good, who was shot and killed earlier this month, federal officials also claimed agents acted appropriately — only for footage to raise serious questions about whether deadly force was justified.

In each case, the initial message has been the same: the person who died “deserved” it. And in each case, visual evidence has told a far more complicated — and troubling — story.

Protests erupted across Minneapolis within hours of Pretti’s death and have continued despite dangerous winter weather gripping much of the country. Demonstrators have called for federal agents to leave the city, demanded accountability, and accused the Department of Homeland Security of attempting to shape public perception before all facts are known.

The fallout has spread well beyond Minnesota. In Washington, lawmakers have cited the shooting while pushing to block or reconsider funding for DHS and ICE, arguing that the agency’s use-of-force policies and lack of transparency demand urgent review. Others have defended the agents involved, doubling down on claims that enforcement officers face growing danger, even as evidence in this case remains contested.

What is no longer contested is the pattern.

Once again, federal officials rushed out a narrative that justified lethal force. Once again, video undermined it. And once again, we are left grappling with the same question: how many times can authorities get it wrong before the public stops accepting their word at all?

As investigations continue, Alex Pretti’s death has become more than a single tragedy. It is now a test of whether truth, evidence and accountability still matter, or whether official statements alone are expected to close the case.