Another Minneapolis resident shot and killed by ICE agent

For the third time this month, a federal law enforcement agent shot someone in Minneapolis in relation to the growing protests against ICE presence and actions in the city. This only serves to intensify scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and raising new questions about accountability and use of force.

The latest shooting occurred Saturday morning in south Minneapolis, where a federal agent shot a man during what authorities described as a law enforcement encounter. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident marks the third shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis in January, all connected to immigration enforcement activity and all unfolding amid growing public outrage and protests across the city.

Earlier this month, an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman, during a federal operation. ICE claimed the agent acted in self-defense, but video footage and witness accounts quickly cast doubt on that narrative. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later ruled Good’s death a homicide, fueling calls from local officials and community members for transparency and independent investigation.

A second shooting followed days later in north Minneapolis, when a federal agent shot a man in the leg. Authorities said the man posed a threat during a confrontation, but women who witnessed the incident told local media that he did not attack officers. That shooting, while nonfatal, further inflamed tensions between residents and federal authorities.

Saturday’s shooting comes as protests against ICE have continued across Minnesota, with demonstrators demanding an end to federal immigration raids and greater oversight of federal law enforcement. Minneapolis officials, including Governor Tim Walz have repeatedly expressed frustration with what they describe as limited communication from federal agencies operating within the city.

Local officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey, released crucial details in a press conference including that the victim was a 37-year-old white male, a resident of Minneapolis, with no criminal past beyond traffic tickets. So far, federal authorities have released their own statement of events sticking to the “violent victim” narrative and a picture of a gun they say belonged to the victim.

Civil rights advocates and state officials say the pattern is alarming. Three shootings in a single city within weeks, they argue, suggest not isolated incidents but a systemic problem with enforcement tactics and accountability.

As investigations into the earlier shootings remain unresolved, the latest incident is likely to intensify pressure on federal agencies to explain their actions and on elected officials to address the growing rift between federal enforcement and the communities most affected by it.