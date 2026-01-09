“I’m not mad at you”: ICE officer’s video shows Renee Nicole Good’s last words

A video recorded by the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good shows her speaking to the officer before he opened fire.

The video, recorded by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on his phone, according to CNN, was shared by Vice President JD Vance on Friday.

“Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” Vance wrote on X.

The video shows Ross silently recording Good and her wife, Becca, while her car is blocking part of the road.

“That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you,” Good says to Ross as he circles her SUV to record.

“We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. This will be the same plate when you come talk to us later,” Becca Good, who had gotten out of the car, tells Ross. She is seen recording the officer on her phone, telling him to “show your face.”

Another officer is heard telling Good, the driver, to “get out of the f**king car.”

Good is seen reversing the car and turning the steering wheel away from the direction of the officer and moves forward. Ross yells out “whoa” and then three gunshots are heard in the video.

The camera then shows the SUV barrel forward. Someone is heard calling Good a “f**king bitch” after the shots are heard.

A day after the Wednesday shooting, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was informed they would not be allowed to conduct a joint investigation and lost access to FBI-obtained evidence.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison held a press conference Friday announcing their intentions to continue investigating the shooting without FBI support.

“I cannot overstate the importance of a local investigation or at least access to the federal investigation by the BCA,” Moriarty said. She emphasized the need for transparency to the community.

“Let me be clear here, we do have jurisdiction to make this decision,” she said. “We cannot make any decision, however, if there is no evidence submitted to our office.”

The FBI’s removal of physical evidence such as Good’s car and shell casings will make an independent investigation difficult. “To that end, we are asking those in our community who have any information or have video or photos of the event to submit that to our office,” Moriarity said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Thursday the BCA doesn’t “have any jurisdiction in this investigation.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke in a press conference earlier Friday criticizing the move to exclude the BCA from the investigation and called out the Trump administration for having “already come to a conclusion” on the case calling Good a domestic terrorist.

“If you got nothing to hide from, then don’t hide from it,” he said. “Include local experts in the process … All we want in Minneapolis is justice and the truth.”

“We know what our job is,” Moriarity said, “it’s not to play politics, but to ensure a thorough investigation, seek justice and to be fair to all involved, and we are committed to doing that.”