ICE officer who killed Minneapolis woman had prior violent arrest that made him “fear for his life”

ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who shot and killed Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good in her car on Wednesday, was recently in court to testify on a violent arrest last year that saw him dragged by a fleeing driver.

According to court documents obtained by MS NOW, Ross was on patrol last June in Bloomington, Minnesota, when he stopped a car driven by Roberto Carlos Muñoz, a Guatemalan citizen with previous sex crimes convictions. The traffic stop escalated when Muñoz attempted to flee as Ross broke the rear driver’s side window, dragging him in the process.

Ross testified that he was able to fire his Taser into Muñoz’s face “ten times” and “saw the impacts on his face,” but Muñoz did not stop the car. “I was fearing for my life,” Ross testified. “I knew I was going to get drug.”

Ross said he was dragged for approximately 100 yards before being knocked loose, and received a total of 33 stitches to his legs and hands. Muñoz was later found guilty of assault and causing bodily harm to a federal officer.

A senior Department Homeland Security official confirmed to CNN the case involved the same officer who killed Good in Minneapolis this week.