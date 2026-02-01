“Try not to get filmed”: Davidson returns to “Saturday Night Live” as Homan, offers ICE advice

Pete Davidson returned to “Saturday Night Live” to give James Austin Johnson‘s Donald Trump impersonation a rest. Donning a bald cap in the cold open, the “SNL” alum took on the role of “border czar” Tom Homan meeting with bumbling ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Davidson began the meeting with an explanation of why former Border Patrol Commander-at-large Greg Bovino was relieved of duty.

“I want to stress that it wasn’t because he did a bad job. Or publicly lied about the shooting of an American citizen. Or even — uh-oh — dressed like a Nazi. It was that he was filmed doing these things. And the president no likey that,” he said.

An exasperated Davidson then tried to remind ICE agents about the parameters of their operation in Minnesota. Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismisses and Johnson all gave their best guesses as to what they were doing in the Midwest (“This could be wrong, but — Army?”) before Davidson said the agency was looking to “deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.”

“That is literally the first I’m hearing of that,” Dismukes said.

When Davidson asked the room what ICE agents should be “looking for,” Thompson replied “Epstein files.”

“Nope, nope. We actually just released those to distract from this,” Davidson said. “Which is ironic because we did this to distract from those.”

A flustered Davidson then asked the officers what they’ve learned from the meeting.

“This could be wrong, but: that you hired a bunch of angry, aggressive guys, gave us guns and didn’t train us, so this is maybe what you wanted to happen?” Dismukes said.

“Don’t start thinking now!” Davidson shot back. “Drop and give me 20.”

“How about three, with knees, girl style?” Dismukes offered.

Hoping to put a button on the out-of-control meeting, Davidson’s Homan asked the men to “get out there, show some restraint and do our job, without violating anyone’s rights as Americans.” When the officers responded that they couldn’t do that, Davidson offered “maybe just try not to get filmed.”

Watch the sketch below via YouTube: