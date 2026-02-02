Don Lemon’s arrest turned into a MAGA misfire

Don Lemon was in Los Angeles to cover the Grammys when, late Thursday night, more than two dozen federal agents descended on a Beverly Hills hotel and arrested him. The spectacle was meant to send a message: No one is too famous or too visible to be hauled away if MAGA demands it. And yet, by Saturday evening, Lemon was greeted with a standing ovation at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys fête. On Sunday, he walked the red carpet at the music industry’s top awards show. On Monday, he is set to appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” While the official White House social media account crowed “When life gives you lemons…” with a chain emoji, Lemon was smiling it up on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, transforming what the administration intended as public humiliation into a victory lap.

When asked about the case on Air Force One Saturday, Donald Trump claimed ignorance. “I didn’t know anything about it,” he said, before calling Lemon a “sleazebag,” a “failure” and a host who “got no viewers.” Then, with the instinct of a man who has spent his life chasing headlines, Trump added that “probably from his standpoint,” the arrest was “the best thing that could happen to him.” Even the president understood he’d been played.

While Lemon sat briefly behind bars, his team orchestrated a nine-hour YouTube telethon on Friday featuring fellow journalists Mehdi Hasan, Jim Acosta and Joy Reid; Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas; Trump whistleblower Miles Taylor; and actor and activist Jane Fonda. As Semafor’s Maxwell Tani reported, the stream racked up 717,000 views and thousands of new paying subscribers. The right understood immediately that they’d created a martyr instead of silencing a critic. The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh fretted, “If he is not convicted or not seriously punished then this whole thing is an unequivocal win for him… If you won’t do that then you never should have arrested him.”

Advertisement:

“If you think that I was outspoken before this, hahahaha, just wait,” Lemon said after he got back on the mic.

A judge released Lemon without bail on his own recognizance. “If you think that I was outspoken before this, hahahaha, just wait,” Lemon said after he got back on the mic. “I know there are people who think I’m gonna be locked up or whatever. I ain’t worried about that. You heard the truth and the truth shall make you free.”

The charges against Lemon stem from Jan. 18, when he covered an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Protesters had gathered after learning that one of the church’s pastors, David Easterwood, also served as the acting field director of the local ICE office. During a service, demonstrators entered chanting “Justice for Renée Good” and “ICE out!”

Lemon’s own Instagram video from that day shows him explaining, “We’re not part of the activists, but we’re here just reporting on them.” Two federal judges found no evidence that Lemon, a journalist of more than 30 years, committed a crime. The government arrested him anyway. Alongside Lemon, three others were arrested in connection with the same protest: Trahern Jeen Crews, Jamael Lydell Lundy and Georgia Fort, an Emmy-winning journalist and vice president of the Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Advertisement:

Coupled with the recent seizure of a Washington Post reporter’s electronic devices, the arrests represent a depressingly familiar front in the Trump administration’s war on the press. The goal is to punish perceived enemies and, as Seth Stern of the Freedom of the Press Foundation put it, “make journalists think twice.” But, so far, it seems to be spectacularly backfiring on Trump. MAGA created a martyr, energized the opposition and exposed the hollowness of their “law and order” rhetoric.

An appeals court declined to compel lower courts to sign the warrants, reportedly enraging Attorney General Pam Bondi. The federal government now claims that Lemon and Fort, who was arrested in the pre-dawn hours at her home Friday, violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and “oppressed, threatened, and intimidated” congregants by occupying space in aisles and rows of chairs, engaging in “menacing and threatening behavior.”

The allegations are an absurd overreach of a 1994 law designed to prevent anti-abortion protesters from blocking access to clinics; it’s now being now weaponized against journalists for the crime of holding cameras while other people protested.

“My job as a journalist is to document what’s happening,” Fort explained on her Instagram that day. The video evidence shows Lemon calmly interviewing the pastor, the very person the federal government’s indictment claims he tried to “oppress and intimidate.” Notably, no career prosecutors signed on to the filing, only political appointees — a silent but deafening signal that professionals inside the department wanted nothing to do with this abuse of power.

Advertisement:

Want more sharp takes on politics? Sign up for our free newsletter, Standing Room Only, written by Amanda Marcotte, now also a weekly show on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Multiple top federal prosecutors across the country have resigned in protest of the Justice Department’s repressive behavior. Bondi and her top lieutenants previously served as Trump’s personal defense attorneys, and under their leadership the department has fired prosecutors who worked Capitol riot cases or investigated Trump, while dropping cases against the president’s political allies. Prosecutions of anti-ICE protesters have repeatedly fallen apart under judicial scrutiny. Legal scholars reviewing hundreds of court rulings found judges specifically stated the government provided false information in over 35 cases. High-profile revenge cases against figures like former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James have gone nowhere.

During her confirmation hearings, Bondi promised that under her watch, “the partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice will end. America must have one tier of justice for all.” Announcing the arrests on X on Friday, she could barely conceal her relish. “At my direction,” she wrote, federal agents had arrested Lemon and the others in connection with a “coordinated attack.” Afterward, Bondi posted a video vowing that the Justice Department would “come after” anyone who interfered with “the right to worship freely and safely.”

What made all of this possible — and what makes it especially dangerous — is the early capitulation of America’s elite institutions. After Trump’s reelection in November 2024, billionaires who control vast swaths of the media and technology ecosystem like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook fell in line. Major law firms, universities and corporations chose accommodation over resistance. That surrender emboldened the administration to grossly overreach in under a year.

Advertisement:

The administration’s fixation on Lemon — MAGA influencers had petitioned for days via X for his arrest — reveals how badly it needs a political win.

The administration’s fixation on Lemon — MAGA influencers had petitioned for days via X for his arrest — reveals how badly it needs a political win. This has been a disastrous start to the new year for Trump, one marked by policy failures, political losses and the release of millions of pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that the administration would much rather people not be discussing. The Don Lemon spectacle was supposed to suck up oxygen. It didn’t. The algorithm moved on.

The desperation behind these prosecutions reflects the political reality that Trump and his enablers can no longer hide. Even within MAGA world, the spell is breaking — and that disillusionment is showing up at the ballot box. Since Trump’s return to the White House, Democrats flipped 21% of all GOP-held legislative seats on the ballot, with gains in Iowa, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Texas. Democrats swept all 13 statewide elections in November 2025, winning governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, New York City’s mayoral race and down-ballot contests from Georgia’s Public Service Commission to Pennsylvania state courts. In special elections that both parties contested, Democrats averaged 13 percentage points better than they did in the 2024 presidential race — which is more than any year in the Trump era, including the 2018 blue wave. In Tarrant County, a district Trump won by 17 points in 2024 swung nearly 32 points to the Democrat on Saturday. Republicans haven’t flipped a single seat in response.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Sophia Tesfaye’s analysis

Even Trump’s staunchest allies are breaking. “MAGA is — I think people are realizing it was all a lie,” former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted on Jan. 28. “It was a big lie for the people. It’s the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That’s really what MAGA is.”

Advertisement:

The Trump administration understands that every citizen with a camera is now an agent of independent media. The sheer volume and velocity of information pose an existential threat to any would-be authoritarian project. Lemon’s arrest was meant to send a message to all those independent voices: step out of line and federal agents will come for you too. But the response demonstrated the opposite. Within hours, a coalition of independent media figures mobilized to turn Lemon’s detention into a fundraiser and rallying cry. Tens of thousands of people tuned in, subscribed and contributed. The content kept flowing.

You can browbeat a newsroom. You can pressure a corporate owner. But Lemon’s arrest proves you cannot easily silence an independently distributed network of journalists, creators and witnesses.