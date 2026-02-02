“We want to take over”: Trump says Republicans should move to “nationalize” elections

President Donald Trump called on Republicans to “nationalize” elections on Monday, claiming without evidence that “crooked” Democrat-led states allow illegal immigrants to take part in voting.

Appearing on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcast, Trump gave Republicans clear instructions on how to “take over” elections nationwide.

“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” he told Bongino.

The president also repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election “in a landslide.”

Trump’s comments come less than a week after the FBI raided an election center in Fulton County, Georgia, to seize voting information related to the 2020 election. He is alleged to have praised the agents who took part in the seizure, which is speculated to be an effort to prove Trump’s false election claims.

Trump claimed earlier in the month that “everybody” understood the 2020 election was “rigged,” and vowed legal action against his detractors.

“It was a rigged election,” Trump said. “They found out. People will soon be prosecuted for what they did.”