“Sore loser’s crusade”: Lawmakers react to FBI raid on Georgia election center

Lawmakers and state officials in Georgia are sounding off in the wake of a Wednesday FBI raid on an Atlanta-area election center.

The raid was launched in hopes of finding documentation and records related to the 2020 election. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., called a “sore loser’s crusade” by President Donald Trump.

“From Minnesota to Georgia, on display to the whole world is a President spiraling out of control, wielding federal law enforcement as an unaccountable instrument of personal power and revenge,” Ossoff said.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said he was “not surprised” that the center was raided. “We’ve known all along that Fulton County has been a target for obvious reasons,” Pitts said at a Wednesday press conference, calling the prior elections “legal” and “fair.”

Pitts added that the counted votes were “secure” in the county’s possession, but he after their seizure by the FBI could “no longer satisfy … that those ballots are still secure.”

Fulton County Democratic Commissioner Mo Ivory called the raid “an assault on voters.”

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory: "This is an assault on your vote."

“If our president wants to bring in the forces, he will,” Ivory said at a Wednesday press conference. “This is the beginning of the chaos in 2026 that is about to ensue,” she said.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon praised the raid, calling it “another step toward truth and accountability,” and saying US elections are “broken.”

“The FBI’s execution of a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub is long overdue—Georgians have waited years for real answers about what happened in 2020,” McKoon told Atlanta’s 11 Alive.

The center has been the nucleus of a right-wing conspiracy that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump. An infamous call took place in 2020 between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asked for “only” 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break,” Trump said on the call.