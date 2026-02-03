“Get on to something else”: Trump urges US to move on from Epstein files

Donald Trump thinks it’s time to put the Epstein files to bed.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, the president called for the country to move beyond the case files of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Trump.

“I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me,” he said.

He also stuck up for Bill and Hillary Clinton, who will testify before Congress about their association with Epstein. Trump admitted that he “always liked” the former president and complimented his one-time opponent.

“I think it’s a shame, to be honest. I always liked him,” he said, “She’s a very capable woman. She was better in debating than some of the other people… She was smarter. She’s a smart woman.”

Trump: "They wanted me to go to jail for the rest of my life. Then it turned out I was innocent. Very innocent. I have a friend who said 'you have to be the most honest person anywhere in the world.'" pic.twitter.com/KtzATuRnXv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

Related Epstein continues to explain everything about Trump

Reporter Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump on the idea that the nation should move past the Epstein files, wondering what justice would look like for the trafficker’s many victims. The president lashed out at the CNN correspondent and pressured her to smile more.

“You are the worst reporter,” Trump said “I’ve known you for ten years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

Trump went on to say that Collins’ disposition was the result of fabricating stories about his administration.

“You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. And you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you,” he said.

KAITLAN COLLINS: What would say to Epstein survivo— TRUMP: You are so bad. You are the worst report. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. They should be ashamed of you. pic.twitter.com/lmSpVz8wXX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

It’s not the first time that Trump has lobbed personal attacks at Collins. After Trump was questioned about the cost of a massive, new White House ballroom, the president called her “stupid and nasty” on social media.

“Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago. I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level,” he wrote. “FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!”