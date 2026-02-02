“Never been to Epstein Island”: Trump threatens to sue Noah over Grammys joke

President Donald Trump is threatening to sue comedian Trevor Noah over a joke he made about Trump’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein while hosting the 2026 Grammys.

“There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said after Billie Eilish was awarded for “Wildflower.” “Since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”

Noah’s joke came days after a the release of a massive tranche of Epstein case files by the Department of Justice. The documents, which included conversations about the president and unverified tips to the FBI, contained thousands of references to Trump.

Trump did not take kindly to the joke, lashing out at Noah on Truth Social and calling the Grammys “virtually unwatchable.”

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close,” the president wrote.

Trump said Noah’s joke was a “defamatory statement” and threatened legal action. “I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$,” he wrote. “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

The president threatened to sue journalist Michael Wolff and Epstein’s estate over the weekend, alleging that some of the released files showed a conspiracy between the two to derail his presidential campaign.