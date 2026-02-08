Before kickoff: Puppy Bowl brings joy and adoption spotlight

Before millions tune in for the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, another annual spectacle is set to capture hearts earlier in the day: Puppy Bowl XXII. The three-hour event blends the cuteness of canine hijinks with a serious message about pet adoption.

Now in its 22nd season, the Puppy Bowl began in 2005 as counterprogramming to the Super Bowl and has grown into one of the longest-running national pet adoption showcases on television. This year features a record-breaking 150 rescue dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands, split into Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl arrives amid a banner week for canine competition and culture. Earlier this week, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — one of the most prestigious events in the dog world — crowned its latest Best in Show winner, Penny, a Doberman pinscher. This show draws national attention to purebred dogs and their competition, as the Puppy Bowl spotlights rescue and adoption. Together, the events highlight the wide range of ways Americans celebrate and connect with their pets.

In addition to puppy antics on a mini gridiron, complete with playful end-zone dances and chew toys, Puppy Bowl XXII introduces new elements aimed at widening its advocacy impact. For the first time, an exhibition halftime matchup will spotlight senior dogs, pitting Team Oldies against Team Goldies in a showcase that highlights the joys of adopting older animals, who are often overlooked in shelters.

The event also features segments that bring viewers closer to individual rescue stories, including profiles of dogs overcoming hardship on their way to finding forever homes. At the end of the show, viewers saw pictures of the puppies in their new “Fur-ever Homes” across the U.S.

For many viewers, the Puppy Bowl has become a beloved Sunday tradition — a feel-good prelude to the big game that celebrates companionship, resilience and second chances for animals in need.

Interested viewers can catch the show streaming on Discovery+, HBO Max and Fubo.