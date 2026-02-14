We still swoon for Prince’s “Kiss”

But this promise of a naughty good time comes with no expectations that his lover do or be anything that isn’t natural to them, or try to be anything they aren’t. “You don’t have to be rich to be my girl/ You don’t have to be cool to rule my world/ Ain’t no particular sign I’m more compatible with/I just want your extra time and your . . . kiss…”

Next to the lush power of 1984’s “Purple Rain” and the candy psychedelia that defined 1985’s “Around the World in a Day,” “Kiss” is a clean, minimalist A major revelation, the key that Baroque-era German composer and poet Christian Schubart associated with innocent love and satisfaction.

Whether Prince picked his pitch with that in mind is anybody’s guess . . . probably not; doesn’t matter. “Kiss” makes us feel all those things.

Along with boasting one of the most easily recallable and down-to-Earth refrains in popular music, “Kiss” has a noteworthy history. It was the lead-off single to “Parade,” the full soundtrack album to Prince’s 1986 vanity lap “Under the Cherry Moon,” in which he directed and starred, and premiered months after “Kiss” became a hit. But since the song’s popularity couldn’t save the movie from being deemed one of the 20th century’s prettiest, most ridiculous bombs, the movie with which we more closely associate “Kiss” is 1990’s “Pretty Woman,” thanks to Julia Roberts’ screechy yet somehow winning bathtub performance.

Subtext spotters may recognize the underlying significance in the track’s inclusion, since Roberts’ sex worker sets a “no kissing” boundary with her clients. If we hadn’t already predicted she was going to break it for Richard Gere’s financier, this bubbly moment was our crystal ball glimpse into their eventual happy ending.

Rewind much farther, however, and we might marvel at its origin as a track that didn’t quite work. Prince handed it off to Mazarati, a funk band he co-produced with Revolution bassist Brownmark. Mazarati cracked the code only for Prince to reclaim it. (Yes, this happens, and yes, Brownmark had feelings about it.)

A bit of tinkering – stripping the original’s heavy bassline, tossing in his lithe falsetto and a playful guitar to hold everything aloft – made the one-time throwaway into something immortal. Warner Bros. balked at releasing it, but Prince pushed it to the public anyway on Feb. 5, 1986. Want more from culture than just the latest trend? The Swell highlights art made to last.

