Why Ring’s feel-good Super Bowl ad freaked people out

What began as a heartwarming Super Bowl commercial about finding a lost dog quickly turned into a flashpoint for privacy critics — and forced Amazon’s Ring to cancel a planned surveillance partnership.

Ring’s 30-second “Search Party” ad showed neighbors’ cameras and artificial intelligence helping locate a missing puppy. But many viewers interpreted the spot not as a feel-good story about pets but as a peek into a world where your doorbell camera can be used to scour video across neighborhoods and beyond. The imagery of cameras and AI sparked alarm about how far connected home devices might stretch surveillance norms.

That unease quickly focused on Ring’s planned integration with Flock Safety, a company that supplies automated license-plate readers and other monitoring tools used by law enforcement. The partnership, first announced last year, would have allowed Ring users to share footage with Flock-equipped agencies — a development critics said could easily be repurposed for broad surveillance rather than limited use cases.

Within days of the ad’s airing, privacy advocates — including the ACLU — and lawmakers publicly warned that the combination of smart cameras, AI, and law-enforcement access pushed too far toward a Big Brother-style future. They pointed to features like Familiar Faces and Community Requests, which allow voluntary sharing with police, as already troubling precedents.

In response, Ring and Flock Safety issued statements saying they were ending the planned partnership, with Ring saying the work “would require significantly more time and resources” and that no customer videos were ever shared with Flock. Both companies emphasized privacy protections but said they would take the time to reevaluate.

For critics, however, the episode underscored deeper tensions between consumer convenience and civil liberties: when smart home tools are designed for safety, they can also create powerful new pathways for surveillance.