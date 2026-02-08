AI and health dominate Super Bowl ads

Prior to this year’s Super Bowl, ads tailored for Super Bowl audiences have already been released online, and quite a few are leaning heavily into artificial intelligence, telehealth and prescription weight-loss drugs, signaling how deeply tech and health marketing have become embedded in American life.

Once again, using a bevy of celebrities, major brands previewed ads focused on AI-powered services, virtual doctor visits and GLP-1 medications, reflecting industries racing to normalize emerging technologies and high-demand treatments for a mass audience. Both serious and humorous, the ads match certain actors, singers or athletes with a noted brand, organization or concept.

According to the Associated Press, advertisers are increasingly using Super Bowl airtime to promote digital health platforms and AI-driven tools, positioning them as convenient, trustworthy, and essential. Telehealth companies and pharmaceutical brands are also seizing the moment to reach millions of viewers amid ongoing debates over access, affordability, and regulation.

Advertisement:

CBS News reported that many early ad previews emphasize futuristic imagery and celebrity endorsements, with companies hoping familiar faces can build public confidence in still-evolving technologies.

The trend reflects broader shifts in consumer behavior, as more Americans rely on virtual healthcare and digital assistants for daily needs. At the same time, critics have raised concerns about data privacy, misinformation and the commercialization of medical care through mass marketing.

Weight-loss drugs, in particular, have become a dominant presence in advertising, as demand for GLP-1 medications continues to surge. Their prominence during one of television’s biggest events underscores how pharmaceutical marketing has moved beyond traditional medical settings into mainstream entertainment.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Of course, not everything is focused on health and AI. Familiar brands like Pepsi, Lays and Budweiser allow their brand to shine through and often focus on nostalgia.

With ad slots costing millions of dollars, brands are betting that linking AI and health services to the Super Bowl’s massive audience will help shape public perception for years to come.

As millions tune in for football and halftime performances, advertisers are using the moment to sell not just products, but visions of how Americans will live, work and manage their health in an increasingly digital future.