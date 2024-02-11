Here are 15 tasty Super Bowl commercials we’re looking forward to ahead of the big game

Super Bowl 2024 is this Sunday, Feb. 11, so understandably, most folks are looking forward to the big game (the San Francisco 49ers will go up against defending Super Bowl champion the Kansas City Chiefs), Usher’s halftime performance and a Taylor Swift mania. For us, however, it’s all about the commercials — namely the ones that spotlight our favorite snacks and beverages alongside Hollywood cameos.

This year’s commercial lineup is already feeding us well with witty quips, bombshell celebrity reunions and, yes, delicious edible offerings. Chris Pratt along with his newly grown handlebar mustache teamed up with Pringles and several notable stars from “Friends” picked up groceries with Uber Eats in a few anticipated big game commercials.

Here are 15 tasty Super Bowl commercials we’re excited about ahead of this year’s big game:

01 Lindt’s first-ever Super Bowl ad Premium chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli will make its Super Bowl debut with a 30-second spot titled “Life is a Ball.” According to Adweek, the ad features various individuals savoring the irresistible taste of Lindor truffles. The 1957 Perry Como track “Round and Round” is heard playing in the background while its lyrics are casted on the screen throughout the ad. Lindt’s recent campaign is in partnership with Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. In a recent promotional video, Kelce shared how she gets ready for the big game with Lindor Truffles.

02 Nerds Gummy Clusters enjoys its “Flashdance” moment In Nerds’ first-ever Super Bowl ad, a giant anthropomorphic gummy candy recreates the iconic chair dance scene from the 1983 film “Flashdance.” Instead of being covered in water, however, the gummy is covered in colorful Nerds candies to create a Nerds Gummy Cluster — the brand’s latest and most popular offering. The ad also features a brief cameo appearance from TikTok star, actor, singer and dancer Addison Rae.

03 Chris Pratt adopts Mr. P’s signature handlebar stache Chris Pratt takes on the “role of a lifetime” as Mr. P, the famed Pringles mascot, in a Super Bowl ad for the canned chips brand. The 30-second spot is inspired by fan sightings of "the Pringles guy" shared on social media. In it, Pratt swears he doesn’t look like Mr. P despite rocking the mascot’s famed handlebar mustache while buying a can of Pringles. Pratt later receives a call from his agent, offering “the role of a lifetime.” He’s then seen portraying Mr. P in an eponymous film and billboard.

04 Kris Jenner “twists on it” for Oreo Oreo’s Super Bowl commercial suggests that notable figures – both in real-life and in mythology — have made world-changing decisions simply by twisting open an “Oreo.” In one scene, guards allow the Trojan Horse to enter the city of Troy after twisting open an Oreo. In another, Kris Jenner twists open an Oreo to determine if her family should be in a new reality series. The recent ad marks Oreo’s grand return to the Super Bowl screen since 2013.

05 Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Victoria Beckham and more stun for Uber Eats In Uber Eats’ star-studded commercial, celebrities are forgetful about everything except all the necessities they need from Uber Eats. Rapper Jelly Roll forgets about his many face tattoos. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham forget the name of Posh Spice’s girl group (“Remember when you used to be a Pepper Lady? Wasn’t it the Cinnamon Sisters? Basil Babes?”). And Jennifer Aniston forgets who her former “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer is.

06 Jenna Ortega’s grandmothers really love Doritos Dinamita Jenna Ortega’s grandmothers, Dina and Mita, will do anything to get their hands on a bag of Doritos Dinamita. That includes embarking on a fast-paced car/motorized wheelchair chase, breaking into homes and using a scooter to slide down a telephone line. In the end they’re successful — that is before Ortega steals their bag to enjoy the chips on her own. The ad also coincides with the launch of four new Dinamita flavors.

07 Dr. Umstick saves the day with Drumstick Will Dr. Umstick be able to cure Eric André’s stomach pain while they're 36,000 feet in the air? Certainly! Drumstick ice cream cones — for everyone on the plane except André — will most definitely save the day.

08 Lionel Messi and another soccer superstar drink Michelob Ultra by the beach In Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl ad, Lionel Messi shows off his soccer skills while waiting for a tall glass of beer. Messi steals the spotlight for most of the commercial…well, that’s until “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis makes a surprise cameo at the 42 second mark. “What do you mean Lionel? We go way back,” Sudeikis says while grabbing a can of Michelob Ultra from a cooler.

09 The Bud Light genie is here to make your wishes come true Bud Light may have been hit with controversy in 2023, but that isn’t stopping the beer brand from releasing a Super Bowl commercial featuring two A-list guests. The star of the ad is the Bud Light genie, who grants Bud Light drinkers as many wishes as their heart desires. Anything from wanting bigger biceps to meeting Post Malone and Peyton Manning is all doable for the Bud Light genie.

10 Kate McKinnon enjoys Hellmann’s mayo alongside her feline co-star Unilever mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s returns with a new Super Bowl ad, this one featuring Kate McKinnon and her feline co-star, the “Mayo Cat.” The dynamic duo attains celebrity status thanks to McKinnon’s talking cat, who instructs her to use “may-ow” in the kitchen. Mayo Cat becomes so popular that she later enjoys a brief high-profile relationship with Pete Davidson. Their subsequent breakup also makes it on the cover of People magazine.

11 Budweiser’s Clydesdale horses deliver beer amid a snowstorm The heartwarming ad features Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdale horses as they trek through a raging snowstorm to restock a bar with beer.

12 Aubrey Plaza is having a blast with Mountain Dew Baja Blast Aubrey Plaza’s wry sense of humor steals the show in Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s Super Bowl ad. Plaza is seen “having a blast” while sipping on Baja Blast, albeit in her signature deadpan manner. At the end of the commercial, Plaza reunites with “Parks and Recreation” co-star Nick Offerman while riding dragons “Game of Thrones”-style.

13 Ken Jeong waits more than 50 years to try Popeyes’ new wings Ken Jeong plays Howie, who is revived after being cryogenically frozen for more than 50 years to try Popeyes' new wings. In addition to eating good chicken, Howie catches up on all the things he's missed over the years, like self-driving cars, massage chairs, robot vacuums and more.

14 Ice Spice sips on Starry, bids adieu to Sprite Starry’s Super Bowl ad stars Ice Spice sipping on Starry lemon-lime alongside the brand’s mascots, Lem and Lime. Their casual chit-chat is suddenly interrupted by Ice Spice’s ex, a teary lemon-lime soda. The ad insinuates that lemon-lime soda, who is wearing a blurred out green top, is Sprite.