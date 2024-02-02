The wildest Taylor Swift conspiracy theories, from Biden 2024 to a cat spy comedy

The internet or at least Swifties on the internet have theorized that she may be behind spy comedy movie "Argylle." This all began when the film's production company claimed that the movie an adaptation of the thriller by a mysterious writer named Elly Conway. It turns out that Elly Conway is actually the name of the fictional author in the movie (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) who has written a series spy novels. Directed by Matthew Vaughn of "Kingsman" series fame, the movie also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Before learning the truth, The Hollywood Reporter first tried to track down Conway in September and could only find bare Instagram account with nine followers — one of which was a Howard fan account. Now the Instagram is active, with Conway posting, "How do you fluster an introvert? Publish her first novel, have Matthew Vaughn buy the movie rights, then tell her she has to start using social media for “visibility.” So I’ve returned to where I feel the most at home. I love bookstores and this one especially has my heart."

Her comments are filled with Swifties theorizing about the author's identity — assuming she is Swift.

Furthermore, the film's trailer shows the character Elly Conway as a cat owner who uses a backpack/pet carrier equipped with a window for easier pet viewing. The bag resembles one that Swift has for her own cats and is seen carrying it in her documentary "Miss America." Most importantly, Elly’s cat is a Scottish Fold, the same cute breed as Swift’s two famous cats Olivia and Meredith.

"Argylle" star Howard addressed the rumors on "The Tonight's Show with Jimmy Fallon."

"[Director Matthew Vaughn] must have been subconsciously influenced in some way, shape or form, but he had no idea of this rumor until his daughter ran into his room and was like, 'Why didn't you tell me that Taylor Swift wrote 'Argylle?'''

She continued, "The Swifties are such an incredibly supportive community – amazing, amazing, amazing – and it got to the point where I was reading these things and I was like, 'Matthew, you haven't told me the whole truth, man.'"

The singer is not a stranger to pen names, using Nils Sjöberg to help ex-boyfriend and DJ Calvin Harris write the song "This Is What You Came For," so the theories could actually continue. But for the record, the film's writer is listed as Jason Fuchs, with no additional false claims about adaptation.