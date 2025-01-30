11 star-studded Super Bowl 2025 commercials to watch before the big game

The much-anticipated rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is set for Sunday, Feb. 9, with sports fans all over getting ready to tune in to the Super Bowl to see if Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes will lead their teams to victory.

Adding to the game-day anticipation, the Taylor Swift craze is set to continue for a second year, as Swift and her partner — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — remain very much together.

This year’s halftime show will feature Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who are poised to take the stage in New Orleans where it's a safe bet that Lamar will perform what some have called 2024’s song of the year — the Drake diss track that went nuclear: "Not Like Us."

But before the main course of all that, there are — as with previous years — a variety of big-budget Super Bowl ads to serve as the perfect game-day appetizer; packed with quippy humor and familiar celebrity faces ranging from star athletes to pop musicians and Oscar-nominated actors.

Here's our rundown of some of the best star-studded Super Bowl commercials that you can pre-game by watching right now.

01 The Chrises team up for Meta glasses We need a Chris look-alike contest now more than ever. Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have teamed up again — this time for a Meta and Ray-Ban AI-run glasses collaboration. In the ad, the functionality of the glasses is put to the test, asking Hemsworth and Pratt, "Which one of you is real?" as they stare at their reflections in a floor-to-ceiling mirror. Valid question.

02 Post Malone and Shane Gillis almost drink Bud Light Pop star Post Malone and comedian Shane Gillis kick back with a couple of brewskis in this advertisement for Bud Light. The pair notice they aren't actually allowed to drink in alcohol commercials and count down until they can!

03 Hellmann's reunites "When Harry Met Sally" stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal "I'll have what she's having" is an iconic line. But what does it have to do with mayonnaise? Hellmann's recruited the stars of "When Harry Met Sally" to recreate the film's infamous fake orgasm scene. In their big-budget Super Bowl ad, Ryan and co-star Billy Crystal sit in a diner munching on a couple of sandwiches. Ryan lathers on some Hellmann's mayo and begins moaning. Must be a REALLY great sandwich . . . thanks to Hellmann's. Sydney Sweeney also makes a brief cameo too because why not?

04 Peyton and Eli Manning face off for FanDuel The former football stars and brothers take their rivalry to the next level in this commercial. On Super Bowl Sunday, Eli will host the game "Kick Of Destiny 3" on the FanDuel app and get the chance to be the kicker of his dreams. The brothers flashback in time to their youth in some vintage '80s wigs where Eli is successfully practicing his field goal — that is until his brother Peyton starts to haze him.

05 Doja Cat photobombs Taco Bell In Taco Bell's contribution to the Super Bowl ad fun, they recruit Doja Cat to photobomb a new live-cam feature at the drive-through intended to make their customers feel like stars . . . but she finds a way to make it all about her. "I wanna be in this ad," Doja yells begrudgingly. "Ms. Cat! We've been through this. You gotta go!" a Taco Bell employee scolds her.

06 Martha Stewart and Charli XCX listen and they don't judge for Uber Eats These two stars go back to back roasting each other in a riff on the TikTok trend, "We listen and we don't judge." Martha Stewart starts strong, telling Charli XCX that when her agent told her the name of who she'd be starring in the ad alongside, she thought it was the Wifi password. To this, Charli replies, "When my agent told me you were doing this, I thought you were doing the catering."

07 David Beckham makes his Stella Artois ad a family affair Apparently, David Beckham has a long-lost twin brother? Over a Stella Artois beer, the soccer star's parents divulge this secret they've been holding onto for years. Beckham tells his parents, "I always knew there was something missing!" The cliffhanger ad tells us we'll learn who the "Other David" is on Super Bowl Sunday.

08 Don't play pickleball with Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara Would you play Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara for a Michelob Ultra? Beware because these two are apparently lethal on a pickleball court.

09 Pringles brings in Adam Brody, Nick Offerman and James Harden In a series of teaser commercials, the chip company gives audiences only a little taste of what Adam Brody, Nick Offerman and James Harden have planned for the big game next week. But until then, the mysterious ad dubs Mr. Pringles as the person with the best mustache outta the three stars.

10 Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore are giving Leo and Kate This MSC World America cruise commercial pays homage to one of the most infamous voyages of the 20th century. Starring Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore , the pair are serving "Titanic" realness as Jack (Leo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet). The full version of their ad will air on Super Bowl Sunday but Bloom and Barrymore showed Entertainment Tonight their version of the "I'm flying" scene.