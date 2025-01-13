In anticipation of the Super Bowl, new flavors coming from iconic snack brands Doritos and Cheetos

Two iconic snack brands are releasing new flavors this winter.

Cheetos is releasing a Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza flavor; in a statement provided to Food & Wine, Cheetos said "From mac ‘n cheese to Buffalo wings, Cheetos is known for leaving its orange-dusted mark on game day favorite meals. And now, the brand has mischievously set its sights on pizza . . . Combining elements of a classic cheese pizza — cheese, tomato flavor, and herbaceous notes of oregano and Italian seasoning — Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza Flavor gives fans a new way to enjoy this iconic dish."

As per Stacey Leasca with Food & Wine, this will be the first new Cheetos Puffs flavor in "more than a decade," even though it was a formerly released flavor that was discontinued back in 2005.

In addition, the arguable king of chips, Doritos, has also announced a new product just weeks before the Super Bowl, dubbed Golden Sriracha. The brand said the new flavor contains a "one-two punch of tangy and sweet" and will further the "trendsetting and beloved taste of Sriracha for the next generation."

Tina Mahal, senior VP of marketing at PepsiCo told Food & Wine that "By keeping our finger on the pulse of trending and fan-favorite flavors, Doritos has developed a flair for putting an unexpected spin on beloved flavor profiles and elevating them to new heights. Doritos Golden Sriracha opens the door to an entirely new flavor that accomplishes a lofty task: putting a bold twist on Gen Z’s favorite hot sauce."