Walmart has put together the ultimate game day party food snack box

Looking to feed a ravenous crowd for a football watching gathering or start prepping early for a Super Bowl shindig? Walmart might be the one-stop shop for you.

Their newly announced game day box — which is said to feed eight people for $8 per person — consists of Pepsi, chicken wings, Frank's RedHot, frozen meatballs, BBQ sauces, mini smoked sausages, Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, Tostitos, roasted corn salsa, Doritos, Velveeta and Rotel for a veritable hodgepodge of top, go-to ingredients to ensure all of the party food staples are covered.

Best of all? The cost for the whole shebang is only $56.

Of course, you don't need to get together with seven pals — perhaps you and a buddy can even split the whole thing!

Regardless, it's a great deal for a football hang, an Oscars party, a Galentine's celebration or why not a random Tuesday night? Or, purchase the box and then use it for meals, snacks or sides over the course of a few days: chicken wings and RedHot one night, a stellar Velveeta and Rotel dip with Tostitos and salsa another night, then followed up with BBQ meatballs or pigs in a blanket to wrap it all up?

Clearly, Walmart has come in clutch with this curated collection. Get yours now, in-store, online or via your preferred grocery delivery service.