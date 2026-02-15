Viral claims about Epstein files upend school picture days nationwide

Some school districts across the United States have canceled or altered school picture day plans after social media posts began circulating claims linking Lifetouch to the released Epstein files — sparking parental concerns about student photo privacy and data security.

The controversy traces back to the 2019 acquisition of Lifetouch’s parent company, Shutterfly, by private equity firm Leon Black’s Apollo Global Management, during a period when Black was widely known to have had financial and personal ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Black stepped down from Apollo in 2021.

The timing fueled viral rumors that Lifetouch — which photographs millions of students annually — could be implicated or that student images might be at risk. In response, districts including Malakoff ISD in Texas and at least one charter school in Arizona canceled scheduled Lifetouch photos, with some officials announcing they would keep pictures “in-house for the rest of the year.”

Parents expressed concern about the volume of personal information tied to photo orders — including names, grades, teachers and school affiliation — alongside broader anxiety over how data might be used or shared. Online petitions urging school boards to drop Lifetouch have also appeared.

Lifetouch and its leadership have pushed back, emphasizing that neither Black, Epstein nor Apollo has ever had access to student images and that no Lifetouch executives were named in the Epstein files. CEO Ken Murphy reiterated the company’s commitment to student privacy, compliance with federal laws and a long history of protecting data.

Still, the episode illustrates how rumors and reputational associations can drive real-world decisions by parents and school officials in an era of heightened concern about data security and institutional trust.