Lifetouch: Student privacy secure, operations kept separate from parent issues

Lifetouch clarified Monday that the company had no connection to Jeffrey Epstein and that student photos were never at risk. A spokesperson emphasized that Epstein died in mid-2019, before Apollo Global Management acquired Shutterfly — and Lifetouch with it — later that year, eliminating any direct or indirect link between the company and the disgraced financier.

The spokesperson also clarified the timeline surrounding the company’s former parent‑company executive, who was featured in publicly released documents connected to Epstein:

“As news media outlets are now widely reporting, these claims are completely false. No Lifetouch executives have ever had any relationship or contact with Epstein, and we have never shared student images with any third party, including Apollo. Apollo and its funds also have no role in Lifetouch’s daily operations and have no access to student images. In fact, Apollo funds did not acquire Shutterfly, Lifetouch’s parent company, until September 2019– two months after Epstein was put in jail and a month after Epstein’s death.”

Epstein was imprisoned in July 2019 and died August 10, 2019. Apollo Global Management acquired Shutterfly — and Lifetouch along with it — in September 2019. The spokesperson emphasized that there was no direct or indirect connection between Epstein and Lifetouch and that student photos and personal information were never accessible.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The company added that all current operations remain independent of the former executive and that Lifetouch continues to follow strict privacy and security protocols to protect students and schools.

Several school districts, particularly in Texas, had paused Lifetouch services while waiting for clarification, but the company hopes this update will reassure parents, students and schools about the safety of their data.