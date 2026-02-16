Acting legend Robert Duvall, of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now”, dead at 95

Robert Duvall, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors whose seven‑decade career included unforgettable performances in “The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Tender Mercies,” has died at the age of 95, his wife announced Monday.

Duvall passed away Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at his home, “peacefully … surrounded by love and comfort,” Luciana Duvall said in a statement shared on social media.

Born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, Duvall’s career spanned film, television and stage, earning him a reputation as one of the most versatile and respected character actors of his generation. He received numerous accolades over his lifetime, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for “Tender Mercies” (1983), multiple Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

Duvall first garnered widespread attention as Tom Hagen in “The Godfather” (1972) and “The Godfather Part II” (1974), roles that remain among the most iconic in American film. He delivered memorable turns in “Apocalypse Now,” “The Great Santini” and “Lonesome Dove,” and later projects like “Widows,” “The Pale Blue Eye” and “Hustle.”

Beyond his film work, Duvall’s television and stage performances earned critical praise, and his influence extended to generations of actors who admired his dedication to authenticity and craft.

Fans quickly took to social media to mourn the loss of a “legendary” actor whose work helped define modern American cinema. Some remembered his nuanced portrayals, while others reflected on his towering presence in both dramatic and character‑driven roles.

Duvall is survived by his wife, Luciana. No cause of death has been released. As tributes pour in, his legacy as one of Hollywood’s great performers is firmly cemented in the films that continue to inspire and resonate across generations.