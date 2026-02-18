“Complete what we started”: Leaked Ring emails suggest controversial tech won’t stop at finding pets

Audiences were creeped out when Ring debuted a new AI-powered surveillance tool during the Super Bowl. Newly leaked emails show that viewers were right to worry.

The doorbell camera company’s 30-second spot promoted Search Party, a feature pitched as a way to find lost pets via facial recognition technology. Emails from company founder Jamie Siminoff shared by 404 Media show that the company had no intention of stopping with dogs and cats.

“I believe that the foundation we created with Search Party, first for finding dogs, will end up becoming one of the most important pieces of tech and innovation to truly unlock the impact of our mission,” he wrote. “You can now see a future where we are able to zero out crime in neighborhoods. So many things to do to get there but for the first time ever we have the chance to fully complete what we started.”

A Ring spokesperson defended the Search Party tool when reached for comment by 404. Despite Smirnoff’s talk of ending all crime, the statement Ring shared said that Search Party “does not process human biometrics or track people.”

“We’re focused on giving camera owners meaningful context about critical events in their neighborhoods—like a lost pet or nearby fire—so they can decide whether and how to help their community,” they wrote. “Ring provides relevant context about when sharing may be helpful—but the decision remains firmly in the customer’s hands, not ours.”