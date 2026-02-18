A version of this essay first appeared in The Bite , Salon's food newsletter. Sign up for early access to articles like this , plus recipes, food-related pop culture recommendations and conversations about what we're eating, how and why

There are a handful of interviews I’ve done over the years that rearranged the furniture in my brain.

One was with a mind reader — though he’d reject the term — who insisted that the trick wasn’t magic at all, but attention. Another was with a researcher who studied, among other avian curiosities, “geese divorce,” and who taught me that if you ask someone sincerely where they spend their brain space, they will often tell you something surprisingly intimate. (Also: geese leave each other. Who knew.)

And then, last year, there was Roy Choi. We were talking about vegetables. Specifically, how he hoped to get more of us to eat them — really eat them — in his cookbook "The Choi of Cooking," which grew out of his own reckoning with health.

“On the outside, I was a chef,” he told me. “During the day, I was prepping and tasting green beans, spinach, buchu, daikon, snow peas, garlic, galangal — constantly putting good food in my body, even if it was just a bite at a time. But the minute I punched out? Everything flipped. Red Vines. Frozen lasagna. Spaghettios. Taco Bell. I called it doomscrolling, but with food — eating my way down a dark hole.”

He kept that up for years. And then, as he put it, his body broke down.

“I started seeing the same thing in people around me, especially folks from my generation. We grew up on fast food, and now so many legends are dying at 50, 55. I was living that unsustainable life. But I was able to confront it. And I know a lot of people still can’t. That’s part of why I made this book. It’s not just for folks already deep in wellness. It’s for people who haven’t even taken the first step.”

Here’s the honest truth: I haven’t loved a cookbook quite like I love “The Choi of Cooking” in a long time — precisely because it refuses to posture. Yes, there’s a Kimchi Philly Cheesesteak. Yes, there’s a Cold Bibim Noodle “Salad.” But there are also vegetable-forward hits like Calabrian Chile Broccoli Rabe and comfort bowls like Veggie on the Lo Mein Spaghetti. It’s not ascetic. It’s abundant. It doesn’t demand sainthood.

It asks for small, steady recalibrations. (Perhaps fittingly, my return to writing "The Bite" last year came through an ode to the maximalist salad — inspired, in part, by Choi's old-school salad bar–style Big F**king Salad, piled high with greens, corn, button mushrooms, apple slices, orange segments, cheese and something crunchy for good measure. A bowl that felt less like penance and more like possibility.)

Choi isn’t the only person in food who has had to renegotiate his plate. This January, Pete Wells — who served as food critic for The New York Times from 2012 to 2024 — wrote candidly about what years of professional eating had done to his health. By his final year on the job, his doctor told him he was dealing with prediabetes, fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea, acid reflux, and obesity.

He spent two years, as he put it, relearning how to eat. Not through calorie math or punishment. Through small shifts. Fewer extremes. More vegetables.

“My assumption,” he wrote, “is that, like me, a lot of people simply want to eat less of the stuff we know we’re supposed to avoid and more of the stuff that’s better for us.”

That framing stuck with me. Not avoid more. Add more.

A pep talk for people who have tried this before

If you’ve ever woken up on a Monday with heroic intentions — this is the week I become a vegetable person! — only to find yourself staring into the fridge on Wednesday night, holding a limp bag of spinach and ordering takeout instead, you are not broken. You are not uniquely lazy. You are not constitutionally incapable of washing a carrot.

For many folks — and I say this as someone whose diet has veered aggressively beige for entire seasons — vegetables simply fall outside their default rhythms. If it’s not already in the loop, it feels like a production. Who’s putting it on the meal plan? On the grocery list? Who’s washing it, chopping it, remembering it exists in the crisper drawer before it liquefies?

If you struggle with executive functioning at all, you know how much life runs on grooves. When you’re tired or stressed or burned out (as so many of us are), even a “simple” new habit like eat more vegetables can feel like adding one more administrative task to an already crowded desk.

That’s not a willpower problem.

It’s a friction problem.

And friction can be reduced. Believe me, I say this as someone who has been in the beige trenches. Since the pandemic, I, too, have been relearning how to nourish a body with an immune condition that flares — and which, post-30, appreciates a little more of the good stuff. Fruit. Vegetables. Whole grains. My mental real estate around food is finite. I would rather spend it figuring out how to enjoy adding something in than obsessing over what I need to cut out.