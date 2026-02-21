We aren’t all reading the same “Wuthering Heights”

Most of its well-known screen adaptations, by contrast, are much less severe, the narration more direct, and the relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and her adopted brother Heathcliff firmly centered. In the category of books whose modern adaptations excise important context from their narratives, “Wuthering Heights” is an all-timer: Long before Fennell’s film entered the chat, the title alone was pop-culture shorthand for doomed, star-crossed obsession. MGM’s classic 1939 adaptation starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon was billed as “The Greatest Love Story of All Time . . . Or Any Time!” a pronouncement that the trailer for the new film echoes.

Andrea Arnold’s spare, hauntingly earthbound 2012 rendition captured the bleakness of the story (and, notably, cast a Black actor to play Heathcliff, whose ethnicity Brontë described as “gypsy,” but who was almost definitely not white); still, like the 1939 film, it declines to include the book’s violent second half. And Kate Bush’s immortal 1978 single, with its swooping, operatic drama, interpretive dance–filled video and ghostly narrator only strengthened the book’s rep as a tale of exquisitely tortured love. (Each July since 2016, fans of all genders don their flowiest red garments and gather in city parks from Adelaide to Amsterdam to re-enact the iconic video.)

These adaptations, along with a 2009 BBC production starring Tom Hardy, have to halt where they do because the Heathcliff of the book’s second half is irredeemable — drunk, violent and passing intergenerational trauma down like it’s a gold pocket watch. “Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights,” released in 1992, is the sole screen adaptation that doesn’t ignore the second half of the book. Ralph Fiennes , in his debut, is a trip-wire Heathcliff, a man unstrung less by love than by mania who, after the death of Juliette Binoche ’s Cathy, turns his fury on his family, her family and, unfortunately, dogs.

Its trailer, in which a voiceover intones: “A passion . . . An obsession . . . A love that destroyed everyone it touched,” is a bit unsettling to watch from the vantage of 2026, when love that destroys everyone it touches is generally understood to be suboptimal for all involved. Even at the time, the overheated language was belied by the filmic metatext of the author herself (played by an uncredited Sinead O’Connor), warning viewers in the film’s opening that her story is not one to be swooned at, but a study of unrequited love as a kind of sociopathy.

The fact that the book is canonically the favorite of “Twilight’s” Bella Swan is a nod to the generations of pop-culture texts that inculcated The Youth with a certainty that nothing but the most glorious and tempestuous friction is worth striving for — the kind that once made The Crystals’ “He Hit Me (and It Felt Like a Kiss)” an unremarkable bit of 1960s girl-group sentiment. Heathcliff might have been the most overtly unhinged boyfriend adolescent girls encountered in their assigned reading list, but he was far from the only one, even within the extended Brontë universe. (Kate Beaton’s comic “Dude Watchin’ with the Brontës” will never not be funny.) “Wuthering Heights” knew what it was about, and Brontë, despite her lack of firsthand experience in love, had the scripts of normative femininity dead to rights with the book’s relentless conflation of love and torment. She knew humans tend to make the same mistakes in love again and again and somehow never learn from them.

In doing press for the film, Fennell has been clear that she never wanted the new “Wuthering Heights” to suggest that it is the “Wuthering Heights” — which is why the title of the movie itself is styled with quotation marks. “You can’t adapt a book as dense and complicated and difficult as this book,” Fennell told Fandango recently. “I can’t say I’m making ‘Wuthering Heights.’ It’s not possible. What I can say is that I’m making a version of it, [the] version that I remember of it, which isn’t quite real.”