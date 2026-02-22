US hockey gold honors Gaudreau on “Miracle on Ice” anniversary

The United States men’s hockey team captured Olympic gold in dramatic fashion Sunday — and the victory carried both historical and deeply personal resonance. On the 46th anniversary of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice”, when an underdog U.S. team stunned the Soviet Union, this year’s squad defeated Canada 2‑1 in overtime, ending a decades-long drought while paying tribute to a young star whose life was cut tragically short.

Johnny Gaudreau, known to fans as “Johnny Hockey,” had been a standout NHL winger and a beloved figure on the international stage. He and his brother Matthew died in a cycling accident in August 2024, hours before their sister’s wedding. Both had dreamed of representing the U.S. in the Olympics — a dream realized symbolically by their jerseys in the U.S. locker room.

His widow, Meredith, their two oldest children, and their parents traveled to Milan after being invited by USA Hockey to attend the semifinal and gold-medal games. “It was their dream,” Jane Gaudreau said.

Sunday was also John Jr.’s second birthday.

U.S. players embraced the family after the victory, hanging Johnny’s No. 13 jersey in the arena as fans held up signs honoring his legacy. For a team chasing its first gold since 1980, the win was not just a national triumph — it was a living tribute to past miracles and lives that inspire the present, blending athletic achievement with heartfelt remembrance.